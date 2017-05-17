Kylie Jenner picks the marshmallows out of her cereal.

The 19-year-old model loves the sugar-based confection and regularly indulges on them when she tucks into her Lucky Charms cereal, according to her half-sister Khloe Kardashian.

During a behind-the-scenes tour of Khloe's kitchen, the reality TV star revealed her impressive collection of cereal brands and explained: ''Kylie eats Lucky Charms all the time. She's like a three-year-old; she only picks out the marshmallows.''

Khloe also boasts a similarly impressive collection of tea flavours and the 32-year-old beauty admitted to wowing visitors with her secret stash.

Khloe - whose cupboard features raspberry, peach and chamomile-flavoured teas, among others - told her Instagram followers: ''I like having all these different teas on hand for my guests. Whenever anyone comes over, they ask if I have tea and when I open the drawer, everyone's like, 'OMG amazing!'''

Meanwhile, Kylie recently admitted she feels ''constantly pressured'' to keep up her public image.

The brunette beauty revealed that maintaining her on-screen persona has become a struggle, which she ''can't keep up forever''.

Kylie - whose teenage years have been spent starring on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' - shared: ''When you grow up on camera, everybody feels like they know you, but they don't. I feel like a lot of people have misconceptions of who I am.

''There's two sides of me. There's an image that I feel constantly pressured to keep up with, and who I really am around my friends. This show is a gift for my fans.

''Nobody has a perfect life. But I'm not totally innocent because I am keeping up this lifestyle. I can't do it forever.''