Kylie Jenner is ''over the moon'' after becoming a mother for the first time.

The 20-year-old reality star and her boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their daughter Stormi into the world almost a week ago, and the couple couldn't be happier with their new arrival.

A source told People magazine: ''[Kylie is] still over the moon. All she talks about is her baby girl. She is surrounded by her and Travis' family. Everyone is pitching in and helping Kylie so she can do things like shower. But all she wants to do is hold her baby.''

It comes after sources also claimed the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has ''matured'' since becoming pregnant.

An insider said: ''[Travis] is very protective of Kylie, and his family embraced her, too. Kylie has matured a lot since becoming pregnant and is much less dramatic.''

Kylie kept her pregnancy a secret until her daughter was born on February 1, and took to social media to post a note to her followers announcing the news.

The message read: ''I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free and health way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.

''Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering and life changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst. Thank you for understanding.''