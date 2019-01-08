Kylie Jenner is ''not okay'' after spending 24 hours away from her daughter.

The 21-year-old reality star spent just one day away from her 11-month-old daughter Stormi - whom she has with boyfriend Travis Scott - over the weekend as she enjoyed a ski trip in Mammoth, California, with her best friend Jordyn Woods, in honour of her sister Jodie Woods' 12th birthday.

And although the time away from her daughter was relatively short, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star was thrilled to have her tot back in her arms again when she returned home.

Posting a picture of herself with Stormi on her Instagram story, she wrote: ''Only 24 hrs away from my baby but not okay'', accompanied by a heartbroken emoji.

Kylie's devotion to her tot comes after it was recently claimed that the news of her sister Kim Kardashian West expecting another baby via surrogate with her husband Kanye West - with whom she already has North, five, Saint, three, and 12-month-old Chicago, who was also born via surrogate - is making Kylie want another tot too.

Kim, Kylie, and their sister Khloe all welcomed children in 2018 after Khloe's daughter True was born in April, and the trio - who refer to their tots as the ''triplets'' - want to have more kids close in age.

A source said: ''Kim having another baby this year is heavily influencing her other sisters and their baby plans. They all loved being pregnant at the same time and everyone wants all of the kids to be close in age. Everyone jokes about having another round of 'triplets' all the time.''

Meanwhile, Kylie said back in October that she was thinking of expanding her brood once more.

She said: ''Am I going to have another baby? I want another baby but, 'When?' is the question and I'm definitely not ready right this second. And I don't know when I will be, but when I do, I would love to share more of that with you guys.''