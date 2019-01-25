Kylie Jenner has named her Valentine's Day collection lip kits after Taylor Swift songs.

The 21-year-old make-up mogul announced her highly-anticipated Kylie Cosmetics Valentine's cosmetics range on her Instagram story on Thursday evening (24.01.19), and the star has paid homage to Taylor - who was previously involved in a feud with Kim Kardashian West, Kylie's half-sister - by naming the limited-edition lip kit after her tracks.

Kylie's Valentines Forever lip kit includes a glitter lipgloss named 'Story of Us' - which is inspired by Taylor's third studio album 'Speak Now' - and a matte lip liner called 'Forever and Always', which is taken from her album 'Fearless'.

Kim and Taylor went head-to-head in 2016, when the brunette beauty leaked edited clips of a phone call between her husband Kanye West and Taylor in a bid to prove the pop star had approved Kanye's lyrics about her in his song 'Famous'.

However, Taylor subsequently hit back, insisting Kanye never told her he was planning to call her ''that b***h'' in his song.

She fumed: ''You don't get to control someone's emotional response to being called 'that b***h' in front of the entire world. He promised to play the song for me, but he never did.''

Kanye's song included the line: ''I feel like me and Taylor [Swift] might still have sex; Why? I made that b***h famous.''

However, earlier this week, during an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live', Kim insisted she was ''over'' her feud with Taylor.

She said: ''I feel like we've all moved on.''