Kylie Jenner is the second richest member of the Kardashian/Jenner family.

The 19-year-old television personality has found herself on Forbes' '30 Under 30' list of young business standouts after launching her own cosmetics company Kylie Cosmetics - where she sells her famous lip kits among other beauty products - and has been estimated as the second richest member of the famous family behind her older half-sister Kim Kardashian West, 36.

The respected financial bible says of the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star: ''The reality TV star's Kylie Cosmetics line has gone from strength to strength, with each incarnation of her $29 lip kits selling out upon release.

''Sources close to the teenager suggest the glosses did seven figures in revenues in 2016 alone. Jenner also puts her name to an apparel line, alongside model sister Kendall.''

As well as being the youngest child of momager Kris Jenner, 61, Kylie is also the youngest mogul to make the publication's 2017 list.

But despite only being one step away from Kim in terms of Kardashian family rankings, the gap between their pay brackets means Kylie won't catch up to her sister's financial worth any time soon.

Forbes estimates that Kylie earns an impressive $18 million per year, whilst their calculations in November indicated that the 'Selfish' author - who has North, three, and Saint, 12 months, with her husband Kanye West - raked in a whopping $51 million.

Whilst Kylie is making waves in the cosmetics world with her products, she also dabbles in real estate, having recently bought a sprawling $4.5 million four-acre property next door to the $6 million luxury home she has in Hidden Hills, California, and putting her second home - a property in a Calabasas gated community where many of her family resides - up for sale for $3.9 million last year.