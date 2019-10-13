According to Kylie Jenner, she sees her stretch marks as a ''gift'' from her daughter Stormi.
The 22-year-old star - who has 20-month-old Stormi with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott - has revealed she's grown to accept the way her body has changed after giving birth last year.
She told a fan via Instagram: ''I snapped back pretty fast but it was never the same and still isn't!
''Once i accepted the change my confidence came back. It just takes time (sic)''
Another of Kylie's followers asked the brunette beauty: ''Did you have any stretch marks during your pregnancy? If so how did you get rid of them?''
Kylie replied: ''On my breasts, butt, and thighs! I haven't gotten rid of them. Just accepted them as a little gift from Stormi lol. (sic)''
Meanwhile, Travis recently claimed that fatherhood is ''the most impactful thing'' in his life.
The 28-year-old rapper said his daughter is the best thing that has ever happened to him.
He shared: ''I've gotten so much energy from her.
''She has shown me so many things that I never understood. I only got it once she was here. Fatherhood is the most impactful thing in my life.
''To see your daughter getting a little older every day is the most magical experience in the world. I've also developed so much passion. I feel things I never felt before.''
Despite their recent split, friends of the duo are convinced they will rekindle their relationship in the future.
A source explained: ''They are very, very in love, but she's 22, and her whole life is Stormi and her business and her family. She's not wanting to be a normal rapper's wife.
''He's still young and at the recording studio late. She usually goes to bed early. They have different lifestyles.''
