Kylie Jenner thinks about the ''future'' more now she's a mother.

The 21-year-old reality star gave birth to her daughter Stormi - whom she has with her boyfriend Travis Scott - on February 1, and has said that whilst she doesn't think her life has changed too much since her daughter's birth, she does find herself thinking ahead more often.

She said: ''I don't think my life has changed since becoming a mum: I think the way I look at life has changed since becoming a mum,'' Kylie explains. ''I think more of the future. I used to live each day as it came, and now I look at the future more. I actually feel like I love myself more after I had Stormi. And I'm trying to be ... I mean, I'm already a positive person, but just having fun, being positive.''

Kylie and the 'Butterfly Effect' hitmaker both became first time parents with the birth of Stormi, and the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is glad they got to ''learn together''.

She added: ''We both experienced this for the first time, so I love learning together and just watching him with her. He's so good with her and she's really obsessed with him.''

The brunette beauty also insisted everything is good between her and Travis, 26, after it was claimed they don't live together despite raising their child together.

Speaking to her sister Kendall Jenner for an interview in Vogue Australia, the 'Life of Kylie' star said: ''I'm actually scrolling through Instagram right now, and it says that me and Travis don't live together, and so I just want to say that we never miss a night with each other, we go back and forth from my Calabasas house and the city home that we actually got together.''