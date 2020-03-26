Kylie Jenner missed Paris Fashion Week in September because she had a ''horrible strep and staph infection'' in her throat.

The 22-year-old make-up mogul was poised to attend the event as Balmain's Artistic Director of Makeup - but Kylie has now revealed she was unable to attend as she was the sickest she's ''ever been'' in her life.

In response to a post by an Instagram fan account about Kylie's absence, the brunette beauty explained: ''[F]or those wondering i never had flu-like symptoms! I had a horrible strep and staph infection in the throat (bleeding from the mouth and all) it was the sickest I've ever been (sic)''

Meanwhile, Kylie's cosmetics company has temporarily ceased production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kylie Cosmetics will not be shipping any orders for the foreseeable future due to California's business rules amid the pandemic.

The reality TV star recently wrote on Instagram: ''Due to the current health orders in California, the fulfillment center we use is temporarily closing. While our website remains open to accept orders, our fulfillment center can't guarantee delivery dates at this time. Your order will receive top priority as soon as we can resume shipping.

''For any orders placed on or after March 16, our refund policy has been updated to allow our customers to cancel unshipped orders at any time for a full refund. The customer service team will be reaching out via email to every customer who purchased on or after March 16 over the coming days. (sic)''