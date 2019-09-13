Kylie Jenner gets pleasure ''in doing things that people say she can't do''.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star loves being told she can't do something, only so she can go and prove them wrong.

Asked in the new issue of Playboy magazine what gives her pleasure, she said: ''I get pleasure in doing things that people say I can't do.''

Kylie was recently named as the world's youngest self-made billionaire and she previously insisted she is grateful for her huge platform.

She said: ''I can't say I've done it by myself. If they're just talking finances, technically, yes, I don't have any inherited money. But I have had a lot of help and a huge platform. I didn't expect anything. I did not foresee the future. But [the recognition] feels really good. That's a nice pat on the back ... It's the power of social media. I had such a strong reach before I was able to start anything.''

Kylie welcomed a daughter, Stormi, into the world last year and she had revealed motherhood has made her ''less selfish''.

She said previously: ''I think more about the future because of her. Every time I leave and I'm stressed about leaving her, I'm like, 'I'm doing it for you.' Everyone says you change completely when you become a mom, but I really feel the same, just better. So I don't know what really has completely changed my world, besides her, of course. But I feel like it's only gotten better. You're less selfish - and I actually enjoy changing diapers. It's really satisfying. To make her clean again.''