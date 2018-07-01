Kylie Jenner says there is ''nothing better'' than cuddling her daughter.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star took to social media to gush about how much she loves cuddling her little girl Stormi, who she has with her partner Travis Scott.

Captioning the snap on Instagram, she simply wrote: ''nothing better (sic)''

Meanwhile, Kylie recently revealed she is already planning her daughter's first birthday party, despite her only recently turning five months old.

She shared: ''Stormi is going to be five months this weekend - which is really tripping me out - which means we're almost half way to a year, almost. And I'm already thinking about her first birthday and how it's going to be epic. I was going to do super magical unicorn theme but North and Penelope beat me to it so I have to think of something else.''

Kylie also recently decided to take her off social media following a series of kidnap threats.

A source said: ''There have been an increasing number of trolls on social media calling Stormi ugly, and throwing out really horrible insults.

''It's been really upsetting for Kylie, because also some of the comments are direct threats to kidnap her. Some people have commented saying it's all Kylie's fault because she has exposed her by putting her on social media.

''The haters have always been there, but just getting way, way worse these last few weeks - and calling out Kylie for being a bad mom.''