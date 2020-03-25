Kylie Jenner ''loves'' being at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star's father Caitlyn Jenner has been keeping in touch with the 22-year-old beauty via FaceTime every day since California was put into lockdown in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19 and thinks she's actually enjoying being confined to her mansion because she can spend every minute of every day with her two-year-old daughter Stormi.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Caitlyn, 70, said: ''I think Kylie's happy because she's at home and spending a lot of time with Stormi and she loves that.''

While Kylie has Stormi, whom she has with her ex-partner Travis Scott, to keep her company, her sister Kendall, 24, is in Palm Springs with some of her friends.

Caitlyn explained: ''Kendall has a couple of friends out in Palm Springs. Everyone's kind of coping with it.

''We just have to realise that the health of our country is much more important, and suck it up business-wise. And when things stop and things go back to normal at some point, we'll fire back up again. Right now, everyone's just laying low.

''Kylie is a homebody. Kendall likes getting out, but [Kylie] loves being at home. She likes cooking, loves being with little Stormi. And she's doing just fine.''

The 'I Am Cait' star is also self-isolating and has admitted ''it's kind of scary'' not to be able to see her children in person but she's trying to stay positive.

She said: ''I always look at the positive side of these types of things, and I try to relay that to my kids. This is not the end of the world. We will get through this.

''For some of the kids that are actually very young, this may be the first time they've been through a real scare like this. You have to take it seriously, but you also have to be optimistic, because we always get through these things.

''It's not easy, but we always get through these things. So enjoy your time off, enjoy your time with your family, and we'll get through it.''