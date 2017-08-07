Kylie Jenner ''lost a lot of parts'' of herself when she found fame.

The 19-year-old reality star admits growing up in the spotlight was tough and has confessed finding fame cost her her ''weird side''.

She said: ''I think I lost a lot of parts of myself. My funny side - when I was 14 I used to post all these funny videos all the time, just me being like, super weird and funny and myself. I feel like once I started getting a little bit bigger, then people really started to ... everyone says mean things sometimes, it's just how social media is - it's a really mean, negative space.''

And Kylie was ''really affected'' by the negative messages and comments she sees every single day, causing her to close off a part of herself.

She added: ''Every single day I see something negative about me. When that started happening, that really affected me. So I was like, 'I'm not going to show people that side of me anymore.' I'm kind of putting up a version of myself to the world that isn't fully me.''

And the brunette beauty feels ''pressured'' to keep up with a certain image of herself.

Speaking on her new reality show 'Life of Kylie', she shared: ''There's an image that I feel constantly pressured to keep up with. In order to stay relevant for the public, I have to be on Instagram and I have to be on Snapchat just keeping people entertained. And then there's who I really am around my friends. That's who I want you guys to get to know.

''It's way easier for me to post on Snapchat or Instagram than it is to be out in public. I just feel like for so long I've been putting on this different persona to the world - I felt like I started to depend on social media, feeling the need to post all the time. I feel like I have to keep up this idea of who I am.''