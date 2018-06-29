Kylie Jenner doesn't live with Travis Scott.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star and her 27-year-old boyfriend welcomed daughter Stormi into the world in February, but they don't have a conventional family unit as she shares her Hidden Hills home with best friend Jordyn Woods and the rapper has a house nearby.

Kylie revealed she lives with Jordyn while giving a make-up tutorial for Vogue.

She said: ''I test out most of my stuff on Jordyn because we live together, So I'm like, 'Jordyn, I need you.' Everyone that comes in my house has tinted red arms from swatches and shadows.''

Her comments come a few months after it was reported that 20-year-old Kylie didn't ''officially'' live with Travis.

A source previously said: ''Kylie and Travis are not officially living together.

''He has his own place. They are co-parenting though, and things are going great. They are together and happy.''

Meanwhile, Kylie recently admitted preparations are already underway for her daughter's first birthday party.

She said: ''Stormi is going to be five months this weekend - which is really tripping me out - which means we're almost half way to a year, almost.

''And I'm already thinking about her first birthday and how it's going to be epic.''

The 'Life of Kylie' star was planning to do a ''super magical unicorn theme'' for her little girl, but she's been forced to scrap that idea because her nieces North, five, and Penelope, who turns six in July, used that for their joint party earlier this month.

She explained: ''I was going to do super magical unicorn theme but North and Penelope beat me to it so I have to think of something else.''