Kylie Jenner's ''life didn't start'' until she gave birth to her daughter.

The 21-year-old reality star has 13-month-old tot Stormi with her boyfriend Travis Scott, and says being a mother has given her a different perspective on life, and made her more ''positive'' as a person.

She said: ''The way that I look at things is a lot more positive and I really feel like my life didn't start until I had her.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star was slammed for her decision to start a family when she was just 20, but Kylie says the comments didn't phase her as she ''always knew'' she wanted to be a ''young mother''.

She added: ''I always knew I wanted to be a young mother. I remember people used to ask, 'Are you ready for this?' And I always knew I was ready but you don't know what that love and that feeling is like until after you have a child.''

Kylie admits it was ''a lot'' at first for her to realise Stormi comes ''before'' herself, but now says the tot has changed her life.

Speaking to Interview Germany, she said: ''She really comes before me so that is a lot to take in at a young age but I feel like I was definitely made for this and she has changed my life for the better.''

Meanwhile, the lip kit mogul recently claimed Stormi ''chose her own name''.

She said: ''I felt it the whole time. Yeah, I feel like she chose her own name. Pretty much, I wanted - I looked up names, and I saw Storm, and I really liked that. But I wanted her to have an 'ie' at the end of her name like me, Kylie and Stormi. So it was that at first, and I would just call her - when I was pregnant, I used to call her Stormi when I would talk to her in my belly. And it just always felt right. I had one more name that I liked - I had two names that I honestly liked better than Stormi but when I had her, I felt like she chose her own name. And I just couldn't imagine any other name other than Stormi, so yeah.''