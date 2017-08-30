Kylie Jenner lets her sister Kendall borrow ''whatever'' clothes she wants.

The 20-year-old reality star has admitted she lets her older sibling rummage through her wardrobe when she is in dire need of something to wear, and has no qualms about what outfits the 21-year-old supermodel takes from her.

Speaking in a teaser clip of an upcoming episode of her E! spin-off show 'Life Of Kylie', the television personality said: ''I let [Kendall] borrow whatever she wants. [Kendall] always comes through and is like, 'I need an outfit please,' and I'll let her borrow whatever.''

But the beauty mogul - who founded her eponymous make-up brand Kylie Cosmetics last year - has revealed Kendall will reciprocate the favour but will not be as generous with loaning her garments as she is, as Kendall will only lend the youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner brood the ''worst'' clothes, which are very ill fitting.

Kylie explained: ''And then I go over there, and I'm like, 'Kendall, I need a pair of sweats to go home.' And she'll give me the most uncomfortable old underwear, the worst sweats you've ever seen, and anything that's so bad and old and small. And I'm like, 'You're so mean.'''

And the brunette beauty, who is known for donning an array of different coloured wigs, from candy pink, to bright blue and blonde, thinks she has inspired people to experiment with their hair colours.

Speaking previously, she said: ''All I know is that when I go into weave stores, they have colours that I've worn, which is cool.

''Back then, I dyed my hair blue and teal and other colours. I would do meet and greets and every other girl - even guys -- had teal hair. They'd be like, 'I did this because of you! Everyone has teal hair now!'''

The style icon has admitted when she alternates her wig or hair colour she is given a new boost of confidence.

When asked about the reason for her regular beauty makeovers, she said: ''[It] gives me a different confidence.''