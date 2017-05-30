Kylie Jenner has launched ''three brand new velvet'' lip kits to her Kylie Cosmetics range.

The 19-year-old television personality set up her beauty empire last year and has continued to expand the brand, which has seen her announce and release even more products, including liquid lipsticks titled Poison Berry, Grape Soda and Strawberry Cream, to her make-up line within one day.

The teen entrepreneur shared the news of her latest drop on social media on Wednesday (24.05.17) with a picture of the trio in their packaging.

The image, which was shared on the brand's Instagram account read: ''today's a special day! we are announcing and launching 3 brand new velvet lip kits all within the same day! Poison Berry, Strawberry Cream, and Grape Soda all drop today at 3pm only on KylieCosmetics.com yummy stay tuned on Kylie's Snapchat .. (sic).''

And the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star also broadcasted the announcement on her personal photo-sharing site.

Alongside a post that featured multiple photographs of the new releases, read: ''my newest velvet lip kits just dropped on kyliecosmetics.com @kyliecosmetics (sic).''

The company continued to tease the news of their latest capsule on their photo-sharing site with a string of images showing samples of the product.

The raven-haired beauty also shocked fans and customers by announcing she was making Dancer Metal Lipstick, which was the glittery burgundy shade of lipstick from her Christmas collection, part of the ''permanent'' make-up range.

An image of the item read: ''And we had to throw in a little surprise for you guys ... Dancer Metal Lipstick is now apart of the permanent collection! Xox shop now (sic).''