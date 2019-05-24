Kylie Jenner says Jordyn Woods ''f***ed up'' when she allegedly kissed Khloe Kardashian's then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The 'Life of Kylie' star fell out with her best friend after she locked lips with Tristan at a party, whilst he was in a relationship with Kylie's half-sister Khloe - the mother of his 13-month-old daughter True - at the time.

Khloe and Tristan split as a result of the scandal, and in a newly released promotional clip for 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', 21-year-old Kylie admits her pal made a mistake.

Family matriarch Kris Jenner tells Kylie in the clip: ''For you and Jordyn, this is like a divorce.''

To which Kylie simply responds: ''She f***ed up.''

Later in the clip, Kylie can be seen sat with 34-year-old Khloe, where she tells her older sister: ''Just know I love you.''

The promotional clip comes after it was recently reported Jordyn, also 21, has finished moving her things out of Kylie's home, after she stopped living with her former best friend following the scandal.

Jordyn was living in the reality star's guest house and picked up most of her things a couple of weeks ago, however she was reportedly called to remove the rest of her stuff after ''somebody else in the family'' noticed Jordyn's things were still there and thought ''it was ridiculous and disrespectful ... like she was using Kylie's pad for storage''.

The model previously claimed she was ''bullied by the world'' after the Tristan scandal and it had a big effect on her family too.

She said: ''My little sister was bullied in school and I wanted to show her that I was bullied by the world. I understood for the first time what it's like being a black woman - in a just society, how we can be so disrespected and nobody can really understand to that extent until you have to live it.''