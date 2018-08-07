Kylie Jenner appears in boyfriend Travis Scott's music video as the Virgin Mary.

The 26-year-old American rapper released the visuals for his latest single 'Stop Trying To Be God' from his chart-topping album 'Astroworld' last night (06.08.18), which features the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - whom he has six-month-old daughter Stormi Webster with - as well as cameos from music stars James Blake, Kid Cudi and Stevie Wonder.

Part of the video sees Kylie, 20, play the religious figure cradling the rapper after he was set on fire, and before the visuals end, Kylie appears wearing a mesh dress and glowing all gold whilst mothering a lamb and mouthing the song title.

On the album's first track, 'Stargazing,' Travis included a reference to the lip kit guru and their whirlwind romance, rapping: ''I was always high up on the lean, then this girl came here to save my life, look up to the sky, down on my knees, out of nowhere, you came here to stay the night.''

Last week, Kylie and Travis celebrated the release of 'Astroworld' by attending the popular Lollapalooza Music Festival in Chicago.

Via her Instagram account, Kylie said: ''You didn't have to go this hard baby. Astroworld just dropped and it's the craziest ride of my life. (sic)''

'Astroworld' is Travis's third studio album since 2016's LP 'Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight'.

Travis previously admitted 'Astroworld' was always meant to be his follow on album from his debut 'Rodeo' in 2015, but he rushed 'Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight' because he had ''loads of ideas'' he had to get out in the world.

He explained: ''Astroworld's been set in stone since 'Rodeo'. My whole idea was if you locked in to 'Rodeo', you definitely locked into 'Astroworld'.

''I'm just finishing the saga I started on my first album. This is supposed to be my second album. I had to go quick, because like I said, I had all these ideas, I just had to get off real quick, but now I'm finally back home with 'Astroworld.'''