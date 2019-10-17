Kylie Jenner is ''putting aside'' her ''romantic differences'' with Travis Scott for the sake of their daughter.

The 22-year-old reality star split from the 'Sicko Mode' rapper earlier this month after over two years together, but sources say there's no bad blood between the pair, as they're setting aside their differences in order to be ''the best parents'' to their 20-month-old daughter Stormi.

An insider said: ''Kylie is doing fine since her breakup with Travis. She's happy and things in her life are great.

''[Kylie and Travis] love each other and they share a daughter that will bind them together for life. They've been great partners in that respect. They are both putting aside any romantic differences to be the best parents in the world for their daughter.''

Both the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and Travis, 28, are said to be ''passionate'' people, and it's believed the ''craziness'' of their careers led to their split, as they couldn't spend enough time together.

The source added to Us Weekly magazine: ''They realised that their passion for each other had waned in a romantic sense and it was time for a break. There's no animosity, no ill will or any negative feelings at all right now.''

Earlier this month, the lip kit mogul took to social media to insist she and Travis are on ''great terms'' following their split.

She wrote: ''Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi !! our friendship and our daughter is priority. (sic)''

And it was later claimed Kylie has been leaning on her friends for extra support in recent weeks.

An insider said: ''Kylie is doing great. She had a very busy and fun week. She has also spent several nights with her friends. After separating from Travis, she really wants her friends around. She feels lucky to have amazing girlfriends that support her. She seems very happy and positive.''