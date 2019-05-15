Kylie Jenner has reportedly filed a trademark for a hair care range.

Just days after it was reported the 21-year-old reality star had filed paperwork to trademark 'Kylie Baby' for a future range of baby products, it has now also been claimed she's filed further documents for a hair care empire under the name 'Kylie Hair'.

According to TMZ, the hair range will include shampoos, conditioners, oils, gels, mousse and dyes, as well as appliances such as dryers, curling irons and brushes.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star filed the documents for 'Kylie Baby' just days ago, and is set to create a line of infant products including cribs, changing tables, baby skin lotions, swaddling blankets, breast pumps, strollers, and car seats under the brand name.

Kylie is already the proud owner of multi-million dollar company Kylie Cosmetics, and has already announced plans to expand into skincare with new venture Kylie Skin.

The beauty mogul's growing empire comes as she was recently named the world's youngest self-made billionaire.

Speaking of the title, she said: ''I can't say I've done it by myself. If they're just talking finances, technically, yes, I don't have any inherited money. But I have had a lot of help and a huge platform.

''I didn't expect anything. I did not foresee the future. But [the recognition] feels really good. That's a nice pat on the back ... It's the power of social media. I had such a strong reach before I was able to start anything.''

Kylie owns her entire cosmetics company, which she started in 2015, and employs just seven full-time and five part-time employees, while manufacturing and packaging is outsourced to Seed Beauty and her mum and manager Kris Jenner helps run the brand's finances and PR.

Kylie Cosmetics' revenue climbed 9 percent to an estimated $360 million last year.