Kylie Jenner doesn't think Jordyn Woods would be her friend if she was single.

The 19-year-old reality star - who began dating Travis Scott earlier this year, shortly after her relationship with Tyga ended - admitted she is rarely ever without a boyfriend, so when she is with a guy, her best pal is like a ''third wheel'' but it never affects their bond.

Asked what happens when a man enters the picture, Jordyn said: ''I become an extended leg of their relationship. Whoever she's with.''

And Kylie agreed in a joint interview with E! News: ''She's like the third wheel.

''I feel like I really am always in a relationship, so we're kind of used to it. If I was single, she would probably not be friends with me because I would just want to be with her all the time.''

And Jordyn admitted it is important to both of them that their boyfriends understand she and Kylie need time together too.

She told her pal: ''I don't think I've known you ever to not be in a relationship.

''Sometimes the guy has to understand like, 'Right now it's our time.' ''

The two friends have a ''special connection'' with one another and know they would do anything for the other.

In a sneak peak from the upcoming season premiere of new reality show 'Life of Kylie', Jordyn said: ''We have a special connection where we just get each other.

''Knowing you could tell them like, 'Hey, I just killed someone, I need you to come...' Not saying we would ever do that.''

Kylie recently admitted she has always felt like an ''outcast'' because of growing up in the public eye.

She said: ''I have a soft spot for the outcast because I was the outcast I guess in a lot of ways growing up.

''I do feel like an outcast.

''And I still feel like an outcast in different ways now because I can't relate to a lot of people so it's like this little world.''