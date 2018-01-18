Kylie Jenner ''has her moments of being nervous'' ahead of her baby's arrival.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is thrilled to be expecting her first child with her partner Travis Scott but she is reportedly worried about the impending arrival.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: ''She is excited to be a mother but has had her moments of being nervous. Kylie has been taking time out of the spotlight to prepare for her new life as a mother.''

Meanwhile, it was previously revealed that Kylie has already baby-proofed her house to make sure everything is ready for the arrival of her little one.

A source shared: ''The nursery is done. She's a go-getter like her mother [Kris Jenner]. No way she waited long to set that up! ... Anything sharp has already been taken out ... She's very happy about the pregnancy but she doesn't want to share this with the world. Her not being out is strictly personal preference. She wants to keep this one aspect of her life private. She spent her adolescent life on television and has been famous for over 10 years now. If this is the first thing she wants to keep to herself, she should be allowed that. She's worked hard enough to do whatever she wants.''

And Kylie is enjoying ''recharging'' her batteries out of the spotlight.

An insider said: ''Kylie's worked hard her entire life, and being a mother will be a lot of work, so now is a chance for her to recharge.''