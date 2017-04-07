Kylie Jenner is reportedly set to have her own reality show.

The 19-year-old television personality is known for starring in the popular E! programme 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', but the entrepreneur is rumoured to have her own series titled 'Life of Kylie', according to Gossip Cop, which has

The youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner brood is believed to be following in the footsteps of her older half siblings Rob Kardashian, who has his own programme 'Rob & Chyna' with his on/off partner Blac Chyna, as well as Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West who made a variety of spin off shows including 'Kourtney and Kim Take New York'.

It has been reported the teen entrepreneur - who founded her own beauty empire Kylie Cosmetics last year - and her ever-growing make-up business will be the focus of the programme, as well as her relationship with on/off rapper boyfriend Tyga.

However, the beauty mogul has yet to be given the go ahead by the broadcasting network E!, but she will continue to appear in the current season of the family show.

Although it is rumoured the brunette beauty and the 27-year-old musician have split, it is believed the pair will reunite again because they regularly take ''little breaks'' but rekindle their romance again.

Speaking previously about their relationship, a source said: ''They tend to take little breaks all the time and then get back together. It's definitely possible they'll work things out again.''

Kylie and Tyga - who has four-year-old son King Cairo with his former partner Blac - continue to get back together because they are ''so in love'' and ''can't resist'' one another.

A separate source said: ''She can't resist him and he can't resist her. They are still so in love.''