Kylie Jenner influences fashion the most - more than Meghan Markle.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has been named the most influential celebrity in Lyst's 2018 Year in Fashion Report, beating her older sister Kim Kardashian West and the Duchess of Sussex to the crown.

Lyst shared in their report: ''2018 was Kylie's year. At the age of 21, the youngest Kardashian has built a beauty empire, acquired over 115 million Instagram followers, had her first child and is set to become the youngest self-made billionaire. A true style chameleon, Kylie has driven more than two million searches this year, from Adidas tracksuits and Dior sunglasses to Victoria's Secret underwear and Alexander Wang minidresses. A pink minidress that she wore to her birthday party saw searches for 'pink dresses' increase 107% in the following 48 hours.''

Kim was honoured for helping to revive the Fendi logo whilst brands worn by Duchess Meghan - who is expecting a baby with Prince Harry - would see an average of a 200% increase in search demand after she wore them.

They added: ''Kim Kardashian made history this year as the first recipient of the CFDA's Influencer Award. 2018 was also the year she made bike shorts cool, gave us a thing for neon swimwear and brought back the 90s thong. She helped revive the Fendi logo when she posted a photo dressed head to toe in the FF 'Zucca' monogram, helping boost searches by 16% month on month ...

''The Meghan Effect continues to grow worldwide. Her wedding day outfits caused huge spikes in search for both Givenchy and Stella McCartney, while her daytime looks have also inspired millions of shoppers to try a 'boat neck' or 'tuxedo dress'. On average, if Meghan wears a designer, that brand will see a +200% increase in search demand over the following week.''