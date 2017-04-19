Kylie Jenner has teased she is collaborating with her half-sister Kim Kardashian West on a beauty collection.

The 19-year-old mogul - who launched her beauty empire Kylie Cosmetics last year - has revealed she has joined forces with the 36-year-old reality star on a new make-up collection titled KKW x Kylie.

The siblings announced the news of their latest venture with a promotional video on social media, which captures them both having their make-up completed as they gaze into a mirror before they glance at one another and smile.

The teen entrepreneur captioned the clip, which was shared on her Instagram page: ''COMING SOON @kyliecosmetics #KKW (sic).''

The 'Selfish' author also shared the same footage on her photo-sharing site making sure she too kept details of the latest venture close to her chest.

The fashion muse - who has three-year-old daughter North and 16-month-old son Saint with her husband Kanye West - wrote: ''KKW x KYLIE COMING SOON (sic).''

However, this is not the first time the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has teamed up with one of her siblings on a project for her label, as last year Kylie joined forces with Khloé Kardashian, 32, to launch a four-piece Lip Kit called The Koko Kollection.

And Kylie's 61-year-old momager, Kris Jenner, is ''so proud'' of her daughter's successes and she believes Kim and Kylie's joint project will be ''one amazing collaboration''.

Kris re-shared the same video on her Instagram page, which she captioned: ''So proud of my girls!! This is going to be one amazing collaboration!! @kyliejenner @kyliecosmetics@kimkardashian #KKW #comingsoon#proudmama (sic).''

The raven-haired beauty is set for another busy year ahead as it is rumoured she is set to get her own reality spin-off show named 'Life with Kylie' on E!.