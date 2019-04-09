Kylie Jenner is a ''sweet, loving'' mother, according to her close friend Pia Mia.

The 21-year-old reality star welcomed her daughter Stormi - whom she has with boyfriend Travis Scott - into the world 14 months ago, and now singer and actress Pia has said her pal has ''always wanted'' to be a mother, and having Stormi has made her more ''loving'' than she already was.

Pia, 22, said: ''Well, I always remember, you know, Kylie saying she always wanted to be a mom and she really felt like that's what she was meant to do in life. So, I feel like it really didn't change. Like, Kylie is so mothering and she's just such a sweet, loving person in general and I just think that now it's just more, maybe.''

The 'After' actress also gushed about baby Stormi, who celebrated her first birthday in February, and revealed she had bought the tot a star projector for her bedroom as a birthday gift.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Pia added: ''Stormi is so cute. I saw her for her first birthday and they did the whole carnival Astro storm. It was amazing. She's the sweetest thing ever.

''I got her a little - I always go to sleep with a star projector. When I fall asleep, it lights up my room and it makes it look like there's stars and so I got her the same thing. Because I thought she would like to fall asleep with the stars too.''

Meanwhile, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star recently claimed her ''life didn't start'' until she gave birth to her daughter.

She said: ''The way that I look at things is a lot more positive and I really feel like my life didn't start until I had her.

''I always knew I wanted to be a young mother. I remember people used to ask, 'Are you ready for this?' And I always knew I was ready but you don't know what that love and that feeling is like until after you have a child.''