Kylie Jenner will invite Travis Scott to ''all of the family events''.

The former couple may have called time on their relationship in October, but the 28-year-old rapper will be welcome at every gathering as they look to make things as ''normal'' as possible for their 22-month-old daughter Stormi.

An insider told E! News: ''Stormi is their first priority... They want to keep things 'normal.' Travis is invited to all of the family events and will be there.

''Him and Kylie are on really good terms and want to spend every occasion together as a family of three.

''Kylie would never shut Travis out of holidays with Stormi and she is glad that he is included.''

It's said that the 22-year-old reality star wants her ex to be at ''the family party and several other gathering'' over Christmas to make sure the festive period is ''wonderful'' for their little girl.

Another source added: ''Regardless of what their relationship status is, there's no doubt they will all be together for Christmas.

''They are a family and that hasn't changed. It's very important to Kylie and Travis that Stormi has both of her parents there. They are making memories with her that they hope will last forever.''

Kylie and Travis recently reunited with each other over Thanksgiving.

An insider said at the time: ''They all stuck together at one table before Khloe [Kardashian] went over to join her friends for a game. Kylie and Travis then got up together and got drinks. They were strolling slowly, watching some of the table games, and were followed by Kylie's security.''

Meanwhile, a source previously claimed that Travis ''still loves'' Kylie.

Travis - who dated the brunette beauty for two years prior to their much-discussed split - shared: ''[He] feels that their relationship was too fast too soon.''He loves her, but he wanted to be able to live his life and travel and be with other people and not have to worry about always going back to his family.''