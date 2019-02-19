Kylie Jenner has insisted she's not engaged or married to Travis Scott.

The 21-year-old reality star - who has 12-month-old daughter Stormi with the rapper - has been the subject of engagement rumours recently after it was claimed the 'Sicko Mode' rapper proposed to her during the Super Bowl earlier this month, where he joined Maroon 5 on stage.

But Kylie has said the speculation isn't true, as she insisted she would be sure to tell her fans the minute her relationship status changes.

In an interview with PAPER magazine, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star said she wasn't married or even engaged to 26-year-old Travis just yet, but if that changes, she added: ''I'll let everybody know.''

Her comments come after her older sister Kendall Jenner also quashed the rumours, saying that if Kylie had gotten engaged, she'd been keeping it a secret from her family.

Kendall said: ''If she did, she hasn't told the family yet. I don't think that has happened.''

The 23-year-old beauty also spoke about rumours of a second pregnancy for the lip kit mogul, after she previously teased fans that she could be expecting another child with a post on Instagram.

Kylie posted a picture of herself and Travis sharing an embrace on the stairs, and joked: ''baby #2?''

And although she later denied being pregnant, Kendall then addressed the rumours and claimed that perhaps her sister was just feeling broody because she is so loved-up with the 'Goosebumps' hitmaker.

She said: ''She's not [pregnant].

''I think she was just like, 'We are like looking good and we're really into each other and maybe baby #2 is gonna happen.' They're practicing.''