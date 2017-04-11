Kylie Jenner made herself ill by devouring 16 chicken nuggets from Chick-fil-A on Monday (10.04.17) night.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star was left with a dodgy stomach after she whizzed round the fast food chain's drive-thru twice to pick up her greasy meat feast with the restaurant's legendary sauce.

Taking to her Twitter account after her evening meal, she said: ''I just ate 16 chic-fil-a nuggets

''I went through the drive through twice

''Ugh I don't feel good

''That is all (sic).''

Kylie's greasy takeaway was no doubt meant to be a celebration after she announced that she had signed a new deal with E! to appear in and executive produce the eight-part docu-series 'Life of Kylie'.

The 19-year-old star said of the new venture: ''The last couple years have been such an incredible journey with the support of my fans. This show will allow me to give them a peek inside all of the exciting things I am working on as well as some personal time with friends.''

Jeff Olde, Executive Vice President, Programming & Development, E! added: ''Kylie's beauty, business savvy and fashion icon status have made her one of the most famous and successful young woman on the planet. Kylie has achieved so much at such a young age and we know the E! audience will be thrilled now that she is ready to share an inside look at her everyday life.''

Kylie's mother and manager Kris Jenner will also serve as Executive Producer, alongside Ryan Seacrest.

'Life of Kylie' will be produced by Bunim/Murray Productions and Ryan Seacrest Productions.

However, the brunette beauty's famous family - apart from her mother - aren't happy about her new show.

A source said recently: ''The show has been in talks for months. The family is excited about it.''

''Kylie and Kendall really are the next generation. They keep the entire family relevant.

''Overall, everyone is really happy about it. But of course, there's some jealousy that comes along with all the attention that Kylie is getting.''