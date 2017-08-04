Kylie Jenner was an ''outcast'' growing up.

The 19-year-old television personality made the admission in scenes set to air on the upcoming episode of her new reality show, 'Life of Kylie'.

She shared: ''I have a soft spot for the outcast because I was the outcast I guess in a lot of ways growing up.

''And I still feel like an outcast in different ways now because I can't relate to a lot of people so it's like this little world. I do feel like an outcast.''

Meanwhile, Kylie previously revealed how gutted she was that she missed out on ''being normal''.

She said: ''I missed out on being normal ... being able to feel like I can like get out of the car and nobody's staring at me, do you know what I mean? That's why I missed out on ... I realise that it is kinda crazy that we have to go through all of this just to go out and be normal, but it's worth it I think, I hope.''

And the brunette beauty ''dreamed'' about growing up out of the spotlight.

Asked if she ever wishes she had a normal teenage life, she admitted: ''All the time. I dream about it. I never wish to have somebody else's life - I was meant to have this life for a reason, and I'm going to make the best out of it. But I have normal friends. I sit at my house, and they practically live with me, and I watch them get ready to go to a high school party, hang out with their friends, go to concerts.

''I was [recently] sitting at home and my friend said, 'Come to this concert right now! Wait ... I forgot you're famous.' I can't just get up and go to a concert. I've never been to a concert like that with my friends. So there's a lot of stuff I've missed out on, but there's a lot of experiences [that I've had] that they were never able to experience.''