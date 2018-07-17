Kylie Jenner doesn't ''answer to anybody''.

The 20-year-old make-up mogul - who has five-month-old daughter Stormi with Travis Scott - has revealed her mother Kris couldn't have persuaded her against pursuing a relationship with the rapper, insisting she makes her own decisions.

Asked whether the showbiz matriarch expressed any reservations about their romance, Kylie replied: ''She knows I beat to my own drum. My whole family knows that I do whatever I'm going to do.

''I've been that way my whole life. I don't really answer to anybody. I live on my own, and so I just rode off into the sunset.''

The loved-up couple first met at the Coachella festival and Kylie subsequently decided to head off on tour with Travis.

The brunette beauty said the tour gave them the opportunity to really get to know each other.

She told GQ magazine: ''We had a lot of downtime. It was organic. And we would just go to these random cities. We got to not be who we really were. Like, if we were in LA, I feel like it would've been way different. Everything happened for a reason. We weren't going out as 'Kylie and Trav.' We would just be in Cleveland, walking the street for hours. We would go on walks, and no one would bother us.''

Meanwhile, Travis has revealed he loves that Kylie doesn't look at him through the prism of his celebrity status.

He said: ''Kylie actually likes me for me.''

And asked whether he was anxious about dating someone from the Jenner/Kardashian family, he shared: ''Man, hell nah. Nervous for what? I'm on my own island. So hey, come over there to Astroworld. I'm not into all the other s**t. I don't get involved. I'm over here. Kylie is different.''