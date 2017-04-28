Kylie Jenner has hit back at claims she edits her photographs to make her look slimmer.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star set pulses racing earlier this week when she uploaded a shameless selfie on her Instagram account of her in a skimpy pair knickers and white crop top - drawing attention to her incredible waist - but some fans were quick to accuse her of a ''photoshop fail'' after the wall behind her appeared to be warped.

The 19-year-old beauty remained silent on the claims and continued to share photographs of her enviable curves but later took to her Snapchat account to explain the wavy background.

She explained as she laid on the floor in front of a huge mirror: ''So this is my selfie mirror, my Snapchat mirror, so for future, this is a curtain behind me that looks crooked but it's not.''

But fans will no doubt get to see more of Kylie's luxurious home and its layout over the next coming months as she's just landed her own reality TV show 'Living With Kylie'.

A source said recently: ''The show has been in talks for months. The family is excited about it. Kylie and Kendall really are the next generation. They keep the entire family relevant.

''Overall, everyone is really happy about it. But of course, there's some jealousy that comes along with all the attention that Kylie is getting.''

Speaking about the show, Kylie said: ''The last couple years have been such an incredible journey with the support of my fans. This show will allow me to give them a peek inside all of the exciting things I am working on as well as some personal time with friends.''