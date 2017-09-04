Kylie Jenner was given a ''wake-up call'' when her best friend's father passed away.

The 'Life of Kylie' star's relationship with her dad Caitlyn Jenner - who was previously known as Bruce Jenner - was somewhat fraught after she underwent gender realignment surgery in 2015, but the 20-year-old beauty developed a new appreciation for her parent when her close pal Jordyn Wood's father sadly died from cancer earlier this year.

Speaking in Sunday (03.09.17) night's episode of the reality TV show, Kylie said: ''When Jordyn lost her dad, it definitely made me appreciate my dad a little more.

''It was a wake-up call that nothing lasts forever and we just have to appreciate the people that we love while they're here ... It was really hard to see Jordyn go through something like that because one, I'm just generally so close to her, so when she cries, I cry. And it's crazy that it's going to happen to me one day.''

But, although her relationship with her 67-year-old father has improved over the past few months, Kylie still needs to work on her bond with her sister Kendall Jenner, 21.

Asked if she gets on well with her older sibling, Kylie said: ''Most of the time.

''We just really are different people -- completely different people. We have different opinions on everything. We view everything differently. So interesting.''

Earlier this year, Kylie and her boyfriend Travis Scott got matching butterfly tattoos etched onto their ankles but she has admitted she's terrified of the colourful insects.

She explained: ''Butterflies are just part of the secrets of Kylie. It's kind of just ironic because I'm terrified, terrified of butterflies. All butterflies.

''This is how I think about them: cut the wings off, and if you just look at their bodies, they're not that pretty. I'm just the butterfly. I am the butterfly.''