Kylie Jenner's middle toe is shorter than the rest.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star was forced to defend her ''cute ass feet'' after fans noticed that one of her metatarsals appeared out of place when she posted a photo of herself in a bikini with her sister Kendall Jenner on Instagram.

Taking to her Stories, the 22-year-old reality TV star said in a video as she zoomed into her perfectly polished trotters: ''So everyone wants to come for my f***ing toes. By the way I have cute ass feet.

''So I broke this middle toe in middle school. There's practically nothing you can do for a broken toe, so I just had to let it heal how it wanted to heal.

''So when I flex this [left foot] up they are all normal and like in place. Focus on the middle toe. And when I flex this [right foot] up, this little guy is like out of place.''

Meanwhile, it's not just Kylie's toe that is the hot topic of conversation at the moment as her relationship status is also being heavily talked about.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder sparked speculation that she and Travis Scott, with whom she has two-year-old daughter Stormi, are back together after she posted some old photos of her and her former flame at the Houston Rocket's Western Conference Quarterfinals in 2017 on her social networking sites.

However, the pair are yet to put a label on their relationship and are just enjoying spending time together at the moment.

An insider said recently: ''Everyone around Kylie and Travis is rallying for these two. They are coparenting and hanging out more and more, working on getting back together ... Kylie and Travis coparent great together and those close to them are hopeful that they officially get back together, but Kylie and Travis are doing their thing and trying to keep their current relationship status low-key and to themselves at the moment.''