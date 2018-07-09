Kylie Jenner has got rid of all of her lip filler.

The 20-year-old reality TV star, who began having injections to plump her pout when she was just 16 years old, revealed on Instagram that she no longer has any enhancement to her mouth.

The model posted a picture alongside friend Anastasia Karanikolaou, and a fan commented to ask: ''She looks like the old Kylie here idk why (sic)''

The 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' star replied: ''I got rid of all my filler'' followed by three worried face emojis.

The star was flooded with positive comments encouraging her new natural look.

One user said: ''You look so much better without your lip fillers. You look younger and so much more beautiful this way.''

Another stated: ''You look awesome, fresh, young and beautiful with your natural self.''

The entrepreneur created a beauty empire based on her plump lips; she launched her own lip kit line, Kylie Cosmetics, leaving her one of the wealthiest members of her family.

The social media star admitted that she first became insecure about her lips when she was just 15, after a boy she kissed commented on the size of her lips.

Speaking on her spin-off reality show, 'The Life Of Kylie', the make-up mogul revealed: ''I had really small lips, and it was, like, one of my first kisses, and a guy was like, 'I didn't think you'd be a good kisser because you have such small lips'.

The makeup mogul continued: ''It just really affected me. I didn't feel desirable or pretty.''

In a Q&A video yesterday (08.07.18) the star revealed that her four-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster - who she has with boyfriend Travis Scott - did not inherit her lip shape and admitted that had been a concern.

''Stormi reminds me, she's my twin. Now she's like, looking a lot more like her dad,''

''The one thing I was insecure about, she has--she has the most perfect lips in the whole entire world. She didn't get those from me.''