Kylie Jenner has had a billboard installed to celebrate Travis Scott's birthday.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has paid tribute to her boyfriend ahead of his 28th birthday by putting a picture of herself with their 14-month-old daughter up on a billboard on one of the busiest intersections in West Hollywood - between Santa Monica and La Cienega.

It has written on it: ''Happy Birthday Daddy. Love, Mommy & Stormi XO.''

Travis previously showed his loyalty to Kylie by shouting he ''loved'' her as he returned to the stage for his Astroworld concert at Madison Square Garden in March after a tough week for the pair, where they have been rocked by cheating rumours.

Meanwhile, Travis had previously revealed how he'd like to get married to Kylie ''soon'' but he wanted to ''propose in a fire way'' first.

He shared: ''We was just two kids, f***ing around. Maybe, like, the first week, you don't know if it's real or a fling. Then the second week you're like, 'Whoa, I'm still talking to her, she's responding, I'm responding. We ain't run out of a thing to say.' And it got to a point where I was like, 'I need her with me to operate. She's that one.' We'll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up - I gotta propose in a fire way.''

Travis thinks there is a big misconception about how ''real'' Kylie is just because she is so famous and is a reality star.

He shared: ''People don't understand how real my girl is. How ill she is. They have assumptions, bulls**t-ass remarks of what they think is going on. Nah, bro. She's a Tim Burton fan, which is fire. Wes Anderson fan, which is fire. I like to just go outside and walk. Knowing a girl that famous, you'd think she's like, 'I need to go send somebody to do this for me,' or 'I need 15 motherf***ers around me,' but we just walk out the crib.''