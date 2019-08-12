Kylie Jenner has gushed about her ''love without limits'' bond with her daughter Stormi Webster.

The beauty mogul has been celebrating her 22nd birthday in Positano on Italy's Amalfi coast with her family, and she shared a series of holiday snaps with her 18-month-old baby girl - whom she has with partner Travis Scott - including one of her kissing Stormi on the lips.

She captioned one picture: ''a love without limits (sic)''

The brunette beauty added that she is ''blessed'' under a slideshow of more photos from her getaway.

On her birthday, on Saturday (10.08.19), rapper Travis paid tribute to his ''superhuman wifey''.

The 'Astroworld' star posted a sweet message for his girlfriend and admitted ''every day is the best day with her there''.

He wrote on Instagram: ''Happy Bday Wifey everyday I watch u grow more into this amazing superhuman everyday is the best the day with u here may God continue shine on you. Happy fcking Bday love ya !!! (sic)''

Kylie was gifted jewellery by Travis for her birthday.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star showed off the beautiful silver diamond-encrusted chain necklace, inspired by the logo of her company, Kylie Cosmetics, featuring the famous lip drip logo on her Instagram stories.

She captioned the post, ''Omg,'' alongside a pink heart emoji and a shocked face and a heart eyes emoji.

Kylie and Travis rented out a luxury yacht to use for a big party for the big day.

The reality star took her famous family - including half-sisters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian, as well as sister Kylie Jenner, and mum Kris Jenner - and friends out on the $250 million super-yacht

The necklace isn't the only luxurious gift Travis bought, as he filled Kylie's home with roses.

In a video shared by Kylie, roses can be seen completely covering the floor in her home, while Stormi crawled through the petals in the corner of the frame.

The beauty captioned the video: ''My house is covered in ROSES! @travisscott and it's not even my birthday yet!!!!! Omg (sic)''