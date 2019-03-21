Kylie Jenner has reportedly given up on repairing her friendship with Jordyn Woods.

The 'Life of Kylie' star fell out with her best friend last month after she allegedly kissed her half-sister Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and insiders told TMZ they haven't ''made any progress'' in fixing their fractured relationship over the last few weeks.

Jordyn appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' to discuss the incident, during which she denied cheating with Tristan, and was said to have hoped the candid interview would help her win her friend back over, but instead, it's reportedly had the opposite effect and Kylie doesn't believe their relationship could ever be the same again.

Jordyn lived with Kylie - who has 13-month-old daughter Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott - until the scandal broke, and while her belongings are still in the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashian' star's guest house, the lip kit guru is now waiting for her to clear out her things so they can officially draw a line under their friendship.

However, the source revealed Kylie is still open to staying ''amicable'' with Jordyn, 21, in the future, though they will never be as close again.

It was recently claimed Kylie, also 21, is trying to widen her circle of friends following the recent fall out as she no longer wants to rely on just one pal.

A source said: ''Kylie has had a rough few weeks. She is still upset about the Jordyn situation, although she seems to be doing much better.

''She has been socialising more and trying to find a bigger circle of friends that she can be close with. After the Jordyn drama, she realised that relying on just one friend is not the best idea.''