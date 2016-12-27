Kylie Jenner gifted her nieces Penelope Disick and North West their own lip kits for Christmas.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star shared pictures of the two custom made sets, which contain beauty products in four-year-old Penelope - her half-sister Kourtney Kardashian's daughter - and Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's three-year-old daughter North's favourite shades; pink and purple respectively.

Alongside a picture of the boxes posted on Instagram The 19-year-old beauty mogul wrote: ''Kylie's custom gifts to Penelope & North. A whole set in their favourite colour (sic)''

It comes after Penelope's mother Kourtney Kardashian revealed her little girl and North both have their own vanity cases.

The 37-year-old star's mother Kris Jenner bought her grandchildren individual make-up bags to store their beauty products for their dress-up fun.

Kourtney is very happy for her daughter to play with make-up, despite being so young, because she just wants to copy her mum and famous family members who love to get glamorous.

She previously said: ''Penelope is into make-up and beauty I think just from seeing me, we get our hair and makeup done a lot and usually we try to do it at our house so I feel like she's around a lot. My mum got Penelope and North these little vanity cases for Christmas, filled it with make-up, and I try to get them as much natural make-up products as possible, but I love to let them experiment and play and have fun with it.''

Kourtney - who also has sons, Mason, seven, and two-year-old Reign, with her ex-partner Scott Disick - wants Penelope and North to learn about makeup from her and Kim because both of them and their sisters Khloe, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner all benefited from beauty tips from Kris, 61.

She shared: ''I would say that my mum is the one who really started it all with all of us, I think because she is so into beauty I think watching her as a little girl that is really how you learn. She always loved makeup and my sisters and I would play with her make-up.''