Kylie Jenner has landed her own reality TV show.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has signed a new deal with E! to appear in and executive produce the eight-part docuseries 'Life of Kyle'.

Speaking about the show, Kylie, 19, said: ''The last couple years have been such an incredible journey with the support of my fans. This show will allow me to give them a peek inside all of the exciting things I am working on as well as some personal time with friends.''

Jeff Olde, Executive Vice President, Programming & Development, E! added: ''Kylie's beauty, business savvy and fashion icon status have made her one of the most famous and successful young woman on the planet. Kylie has achieved so much at such a young age and we know the E! audience will be thrilled now that she is ready to share an inside look at her everyday life.''

According to E!, the show will give fans an insight into all aspects of Kylie's life.

The network said in a statement: ''The show will follow Jenner as she navigates her unique life as an entrepreneur, fashion designer, author, television star, style icon and CEO/Founder of Kylie Cosmetics.

'''Life of Kylie' will document not only how she spends her professional time but also her personal time, including hanging out with close friend Jordyn Woods. After spending over half her life on TV on E!'s hit series 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', and with over a hundred million followers across Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat, people feel they already know Kylie, but this series will allow her fans and the public to see behind the scenes of her ever-expanding world.''

Kylie's mother and manager Kris Jenner will also serve as Executive Producer, alongside Ryan Seacrest.

'Life of Kylie' will be produced by Bunim/Murray Productions and Ryan Seacrest Productions.