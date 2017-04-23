Kylie Jenner was spotted cosying up to Travis Scott at Coachella.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who split from Tyga last month after almost three years together - headed to the second weekend of the festival in Indio, California, on Friday (21.04.17), and was seen by revellers getting close to the 24-year-old singer, who was performing on the night, as they strolled through the site.

Twitter user: JaySos14 wrote: ''Saw Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner making out during Dillon Francis set (sic)''

And another fan used social media to share a video of Travis and Kylie, 19, holding hands as they walked through the festival with their friends.

At last weekend's Coachella, Kylie - who has been romantically linked with Travis for the last few weeks - ''shared an awkward hug'' when she ran into Tyga just before Kendrick Lamar took to the stage.

A source said: ''Kylie looked really sad as she walked away.''

The pair went their separate ways to watch the performance and Tyga, 27, seemed displeased when Travis joined Kendrick on stage to perform 'Goosebumps'.

The source said: ''Once Kendrick went on stage, Tyga and his crew were escorted to the front of the stage to watch the performance.

''[Halfway through Travis' song, ]a bodyguard began pushing through the crowd with a flashlight to get Tyga and his friends away from the stag.

''After Travis exited the stage, Tyga emerged on the side nearest the fence to begin watching again, as Schoolboy Q took the stage to perform 'That Part' with Kendrick.''

But it was previously claimed the make-up guru's new romance was all a ploy to make the 'Rack City' hitmaker jealous.

An insider said: ''[Travis] and Kylie have also been friends for a while and they all hang out.

''When she and Tyga are having drama, she tries to make him jealous by hanging out with other guys.''