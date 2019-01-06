Kylie Jenner has once again fuelled speculation she is engaged.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star took to Instagram this weekend to share a photo from the holidays where she can be seen sporting a diamond ring on her finger, prompting rumours she is engaged to partner Travis Scott.

The caption on the two pictures make no reference to the sparkler and are simply accompanied by a blue heart emoji.

It would be no surprise if the couple - who share daughter Stormi together - have decided to get engaged as Travis recently spoke about how he'd like for them to get married ''soon'' but he wanted to ''propose in a fire way'' first.

He said: ''We was just two kids, f***ing around. Maybe, like, the first week, you don't know if it's real or a fling. Then the second week you're like, 'Whoa, I'm still talking to her, she's responding, I'm responding. We ain't run out of a thing to say.' And it got to a point where I was like, 'I need her with me to operate. She's that one.' We'll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up - I gotta propose in a fire way.''

And 26-year-old rapper Travis thinks there is a big misconception about how ''real'' Kylie is just because she is so famous.

He explained: ''People don't understand how real my girl is. How ill she is. They have assumptions, bulls**t-ass remarks of what they think is going on. Nah, bro. She's a Tim Burton fan, which is fire. Wes Anderson fan, which is fire. I like to just go outside and walk. Knowing a girl that famous, you'd think she's like, 'I need to go send somebody to do this for me,' or 'I need 15 motherf***ers around me,' but we just walk out the crib.''