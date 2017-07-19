Kylie Jenner ''fooled'' her whole family by FaceTiming them with her new Madame Tussauds wax figure.

The 19-year-old reality TV star managed to pull the wool over her famous relatives' eyes on Tuesday (18.07.17) by video calling them from the studio in Hollywood, California, and tricking them into thinking the $350,000 replica was the real her.

Taking to her Instagram account, the brunette beauty uploaded a photograph of her posing for a selfie with her figurine on Instagram and accompanied it with the caption: ''I made her FaceTime my whole family .. fooled everyone (sic).''

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star thought the statue was ''creepy'' at first due to how life-like it looked but she thinks getting her own figurine is such an ''honour.''

So much so that the businesswoman donated the crystal-encrusted floor-length gown she worn to last year's Met Gala to the museum for her waxwork to wear.

Speaking in a short video posted on Snapchat, she said: ''My wax figure is here. This is so creepy. I donated my actual dress I wore to the Met so you can come see it.''

She added on Instagram: ''thanks @tussaudsla for this amazing honor! go visit my girl tomorrow in Hollywood and see the actual dress I wore to the Met Gala last year! (sic)''

Kylie revealed in February that she had been asked to help create the waxwork by providing her measurements, although at the time it wasn't known it was for the chain.

She took to Snapchat five months ago to share a string of photos and videos of herself being measured.

Wearing a grey crop top, yoga pants and heels, Kylie stood in front of a white background as she tried to find the perfect pose for her wax model.

In one video, she told the camera: ''Hey guys, we're here doing the first measurements; I'm getting my very own wax figure. It takes like six months.''