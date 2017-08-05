Kylie Jenner feels like an ''outcast''.

The 19-year-old reality television star has admitted when she was growing up she always used to feel like the odd one out, and that feeling of being different to everyone around her is still present with her now.

Speaking on her new E! spin-off show 'Life of Kylie', which will air on the broadcasting network on Sunday (06.08.17), she said: ''I have a soft spot for the outcast because I was the outcast I guess in a lot of ways growing up.

''I do feel like an outcast.''

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who first appeared on the popular programme with her family at the age of nine, believes she is an outsider because she ''can't relate'' to other people, and she feels she is living in her own ''little world''.

She continued: ''And I still feel like an outcast in different ways now because I can't relate to a lot of people so it's like this little world.''

During the first episode of her own show the Kylie Cosmetics founder surprises a boy named Albert Ochoa at his prom, but the special moment made the star feel ''really sad'' because it brought back bad memories of her own teenage years, which saw her miss out on the end of year bash.

The teen entrepreneur, who was home-schooled as a child, explained: ''It was really sad, actually.''

And Kylie has admitted she was left feeling hurt when she scrolled through social media to see all of her friends enjoying themselves at the celebratory event, which she didn't attend, that she decided to unfollow ''all'' of her pals.

She explained: ''I had to unfollow all my friends that I went to school with.

''They probably all thought I hated them, but I just couldn't see it, you know? Because they would always post photos, and they were all at the prom, and I was just like, 'Can't see it.'

''You know? It just made me sad.''