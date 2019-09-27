Kylie Jenner is ''feeling so much better'' after her hospitalisation.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star missed the launch of her Kylie Cosmetics collaboration with Balmain's Olivier Rousteing as she was ''really sick'' and unable to travel to Paris Fashion Week but she has now revealed she is doing much better now and appreciates everyone's wellwishes.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she said: ''Alright, so before I get into this into this, I just want to stay thank you guys so much for all the well wishes, to my friends, to my followers. I really appreciate it. I'm feeling so much better.''

At the time, Kylie admitted she was ''heartbroken'' by her absence.

She tweeted: ''Hi guys! So as you know, I was getting ready to go to Paris for the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week for the launch of makeup collab with Olivier. Unfortunately I'm really sick and unable to travel. I'm heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know that my amazing team and my friends who are in town for the event will help me be there in spirit ...

''Creating this collection with Olivier has been a dream. Of course this collection isn't just for the runway ... I created this so you could have a piece of this once in a lifetime event. I'm SO proud of this collection and of Olivier and our friendship, vision and creatively really comes across in the products we created for you guys. Make sure you guys watch the show with me on Friday. It's going to be an epic event and I can't wait. I love you Olivier, congratulations and I'm sending you all my love. (sic)''