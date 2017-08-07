Kylie Jenner fears her reputation would be ''ruined'' if her text messages were revealed.

The 19-year-old reality TV star has admitted the exchanges between herself and her best friend, Jordyn Woods, are too ''crazy'' to be shared and their conversations must never be leaked to public eyes as it would jeopardise both of their images.

Speaking about their biggest fear in a joint interview with E! News, Kylie said: ''If someone saw our text messages, our reputations would be ruined. The things we text about are so crazy.''

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has no problem skipping events she doesn't want to attend and doesn't even make up a convincing excuse as she's rather just ''take it to a spiritual level''.

She admitted: ''I have no excuses, I'm literally just like, 'it's not happening tonight guys, I'm asleep.' ''

Jordyn, 19, added: ''Honestly, she's the funniest person to try to get out of something because she goes, 'You know, I just feel like my purpose is not to be there right now. And I'm sorry that I cannot be there right now' ''

Kylie agreed: ''I take it to a spiritual level; 'I just feel it in my soul that I'm really not supposed to end up there tonight, I feel it.'

And the teen entrepreneur - who is currently dating Travis Scott after splitting with her ex-boyfriend Tyga earlier this year - has revealed the most unusual rumour she has ever heard about herself is that she is married.

When asked about the bizarre facts she has discovered about herself, which are untrue, she said: ''That I'm married.''

Despite leading her life in the public eye, Kylie doesn't feel particularly comfortable using her own voice on Snapchat.

Asked her favourite filter, she said: ''Probably one of the animals because it changes your voice and I feel like it's a lot of pressure to talk on Snapchat.''