Kylie Jenner has exacted her revenge on an egg after her Instagram record was smashed.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star's post from February 2018 announcing the birth of her and boyfriend Travis Scott's daughter Stormi had been the most liked post on the photo-sharing app but an online campaign to get a simple photo of the foodstuff to surpass its popularity has proven successful as it's earned over 23 million likes in just 10 days.

The mysterious Egg Gang had shared the simple photo on an account called world_record_egg and wrote: ''Let's set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this [prayer emoji] (sic)''

But the 21-year-old reality star didn't take losing her world record lying down as she's now shared a video of herself cracking a similar-looking egg on the ''really hot'' ground, which she captioned: ''Take that little egg.''

Fans of the egg have also been taking to Kylie's original record-breaking photo of newborn Stormi clutching her thumb and adding the word 'egg' or just emojis of the breakfast favourite into the comments.

The Egg Gang have been blown away by the success of their campaign and have hinted they have got more records in their sights.

They wrote on their Instagram Story: ''This is madness. What a time to be alive. Thank you so much for all of your support and messages. I'm gonna try to get back to as many of you as possible. But for now I need to sleep. It doesn't end here though, we're only just getting started. #EggGang. Mic drop.(sic)''