Kylie Jenner is to donate a part of her cosmetics company's proceeds to a cancer charity.

The model took to her Instagram account on her 20th birthday (10.08.17) to announce in a video she will be giving some money from Kylie Cosmetics to Teen Cancer America while sitting alongside her friend and cancer survivor, Harry Hudson.

She added the caption: ''I wanted to do something special to celebrate my birthday. Today I'm donating a portion of the proceeds from all sales on KylieCosmetics.com to @teencanceramerica, an amazing organization who help improve the lives of teens and young adults with cancer. (sic)''

Kylie also thanked Harry for educating her about the company, and hopes the gesture will ''make a difference''.

She added: ''Thanks to @harryhudson, for teaching me about this organization and helping me make a difference! I'm also giving away a FREE makeup bag with every purchase over $60! @kyliecosmetics (sic)''

Harry praised his raven-haired pal for standing by him while he underwent cancer treatment.

He said: ''Kylie was right there by my side during all my chemo treatments and together we are spreading awareness through her products.

''Every hour a teen in the US gets diagnosed with cancer.''

Teen Cancer America aim to help hospital and outpatient facilities develop special units for teens with the disease.

Kylie launched Kylie Cosmetics in 2016 after the successful creation of her liquid lipstick and lip liner duo, the Kylie Lip Kit.

This comes shortly after it was claimed the star's beauty business is on track to be worth more than a billion dollars by 2020.