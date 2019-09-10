Kylie Jenner has given $75,000 to a women's empowerment organisation.

The 22-year-old television personality appeared on Monday's (09.09.19) episode of 'The Ellen Degeneres Show' alongside her mother Kris Jenner, and marked the occasion - which was her first sit-down interview since giving birth to her daughter Stormi in February 2018 - by donating the whopping sum to charity Nest of Love.

Kylie and Kris learned about the group's inspiring work from founder Samantha Gil and two of its main members, Briana Grumet and Daniela Villa, and used their time on the talk show to give back in an impressive way.

The lip kit mogul donated $150,000 to the organisation as a whole, and a further $100,000 specifically for Samatha, before revealing she had something special to give to each member of the female group.

Alongside handing them a Kylie Cosmetics Birthday collection each, Kylie revealed: ''We are giving you each $50,000. Each one of you ... Each of you for the amazing things you guys do. You guys are so amazing.''

Whilst 63-year-old momager Kris added: ''We admire you all so much. I know I do.''

In total, Kylie gifted $750,000 to the charity and its members, thanks to the proceeds of the Kylie Cosmetics Birthday Collection.

Nest of Love is a women's empowerment organisation which aims to help women from all cultures and all ethnicities to become leaders.

A description on their website reads: ''Nest of Love (NOL) is committed to leading women from all cultures and all ethnicities to become leaders. We are uniting women who are seeking advancement and empowerment through Mentorship, Leadership, Wellness, and Spiritual Guidance through Proper Training and Programs.

''Our Vision is to create a Foundation of Virtuous Women. NOL is building a platform of all types of women who are working together in leadership. We help and guide ALL Women, not just the women of our community.''