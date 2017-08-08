Kylie Jenner just wants a ''nice card'' for her birthday.

The 'Life of Kylie' star turns 20 on Thursday (10.08.17) but insists she doesn't ''really like'' people buying her gifts because it's rare there's anything she actually needs as she usually buys things for herself.

Asked what she wants for her birthday, she said: ''A jewellery holder. I needed a new something to carry my jewellery in. That's literally something random. That's the only thing I can think of.

''Other than that I really don't want anything. I don't care.

''I'm doing special charity things on my birthday and I like sentimental things, because the materialistic things, if I want something, I'll usually get it myself. I don't really like when people buy things for me.

''Like I would love just a nice card. A handwritten card.''

This year, Kylie - who is dating Travis Scott - is planning a much quieter birthday celebration than usual.

She told E! News: ''Usually I go on a trip every year and I like to do something special and big. This year I'm just feeling family vibes.

''I just want to be around my family and my friends and just do something cute.''

And though Kylie's best friend, Jordyn Woods, 19, is keen to plan something special for her pal, she admitted it isn't easy to organise anything for because the Lip Kit guru always wants to be involved.

Jordyn said: ''She's not difficult to shop for, but she's definitely difficult to do anything for because she likes to be so hands on in a situation so she just asks a lot of questions. I'm like, 'Just chill! Just relax!' You know?''